Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $440,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,498 shares of company stock worth $3,189,529. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $91.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

