First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $698,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 139.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

