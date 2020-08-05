Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,126 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of United Continental by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. TheStreet lowered United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

