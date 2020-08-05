Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,092 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,685.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 571,131 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,371,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 362,652 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,945.0% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 318,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 260,208 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

