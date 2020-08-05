Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after purchasing an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of VMware by 142.1% during the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,955 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $203,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

