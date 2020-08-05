Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 72,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

