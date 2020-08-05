Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 196,299 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 656.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,299 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4,465.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Macy’s stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.50. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.