Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

