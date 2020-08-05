62,587 Shares in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 381.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 50,415 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,826,000.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

