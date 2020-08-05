Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCI opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

