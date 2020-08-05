Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,740 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBSI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 257,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,697,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.