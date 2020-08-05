Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 394.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAFT shares. TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

