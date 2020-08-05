Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,091 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 191.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after acquiring an additional 359,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quidel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 342,986 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $26,716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quidel by 388.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL opened at $298.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.02. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $300.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $5,459,119.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

