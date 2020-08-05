Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,692,000 after buying an additional 1,129,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,548,000 after buying an additional 358,723 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,468,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 2,072,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 130,226 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:PEB opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

