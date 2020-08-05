Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,248,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,465,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paramount Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Paramount Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 163,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.98. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

