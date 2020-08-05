Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

