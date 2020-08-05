Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $63,304,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after buying an additional 958,974 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

