Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Corteva by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

