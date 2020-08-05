ValuEngine Upgrades Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) to Hold

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $46.55.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 98.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 346.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.