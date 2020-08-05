ValuEngine Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Sell

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $24.02 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,336 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

