Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,170 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Caretrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.