Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $14,681,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

