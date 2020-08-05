Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 117,070 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 10,180.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Archrock worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Archrock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Archrock by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archrock by 4.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Archrock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.85. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

