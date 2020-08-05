HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Stock Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of HNI worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HNI by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HNI by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HNI by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HNI opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. HNI Corp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.12.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

