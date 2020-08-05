nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $49,700,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in nVent Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 694,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

