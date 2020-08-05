Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average is $163.77. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

