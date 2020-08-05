Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,800 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 330,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.