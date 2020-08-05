Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,683,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

