Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,711,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,189,000 after acquiring an additional 196,474 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,299,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after acquiring an additional 280,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

