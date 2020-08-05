Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,707 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Aegis decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of GNL opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

