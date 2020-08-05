NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,648,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,518,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,538,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 186.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 228,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at $418,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.64.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

