Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,104 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,007,000 after acquiring an additional 791,364 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $64,351,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 292.08, a current ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $115.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

