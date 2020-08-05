Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in UMB Financial by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 437,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 57,756 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Co raised UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.