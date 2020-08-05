Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $83,077,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.74.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

