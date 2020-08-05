GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $84.21.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

