MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Receives $156.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $198.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $198.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at about $28,341,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at about $26,589,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 320.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 173,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.