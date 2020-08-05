Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

