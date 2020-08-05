-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 187.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $12.27 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $914.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,362,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,122,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 365,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

