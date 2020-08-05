Liquidity Services (LQDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.34.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 115,047 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $699,485.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 66,391 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $323,988.08. Insiders acquired a total of 631,653 shares of company stock worth $3,632,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

