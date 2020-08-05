Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,421 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

