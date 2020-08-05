Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

