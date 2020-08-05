Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WB. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.72. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.02 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

