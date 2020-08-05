Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 213,388 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,373,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,718.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,358 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $30.69.

