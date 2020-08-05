Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 77,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $325,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after buying an additional 5,617,745 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after buying an additional 4,238,995 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $44,021,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 3,029,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

