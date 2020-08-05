$0.32 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 17.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Community by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCO opened at $13.75 on Friday. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

