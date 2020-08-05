Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

