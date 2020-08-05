Strs Ohio Has $771,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Rush Enterprises worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

