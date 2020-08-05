Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 34,660 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,660 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 486,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,994,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

NYSE:COG opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

