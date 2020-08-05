Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.