1,279 Shares in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $178.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

